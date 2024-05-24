Action1 Vulnerability Management
Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation
Action1 Vulnerability Management
Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation
Action1 Vulnerability Management Description
Action1 Vulnerability Management is a cloud-native platform that combines vulnerability assessment and remediation capabilities. The software provides real-time vulnerability detection across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints without requiring VPN connectivity. The platform scans for vulnerabilities in operating systems and third-party applications, allowing organizations to view vulnerable systems by endpoint or CVE number. It includes automated patch management for OS and application updates, with support for phased rollouts and scheduling based on vulnerability management policies and SLAs. The software enables prioritization of vulnerabilities based on criticality and supports the implementation of compensating controls when patching is not feasible. It includes P2P patch distribution to manage bandwidth and can automatically deploy patches to offline endpoints when they reconnect. Action1 operates through a browser-based interface and requires no on-premises infrastructure. The platform includes compliance reporting capabilities and supports automated deployment and documentation of compensating controls. It holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and GDPR certifications. The solution offers a free tier for the first 200 endpoints and provides a free initial vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints.
Action1 Vulnerability Management FAQ
Common questions about Action1 Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Action1 Vulnerability Management is Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation developed by Action1. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Cloud Native.
ALTERNATIVES
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Human-driven vuln discovery & assessment with patch verification
Agentless cloud vulnerability management with unified context and prioritization
Cloud-native vulnerability management with runtime context and AI remediation
Cloud-based vulnerability assessment and patch management platform
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