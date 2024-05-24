Action1 Vulnerability Management Description

Action1 Vulnerability Management is a cloud-native platform that combines vulnerability assessment and remediation capabilities. The software provides real-time vulnerability detection across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints without requiring VPN connectivity. The platform scans for vulnerabilities in operating systems and third-party applications, allowing organizations to view vulnerable systems by endpoint or CVE number. It includes automated patch management for OS and application updates, with support for phased rollouts and scheduling based on vulnerability management policies and SLAs. The software enables prioritization of vulnerabilities based on criticality and supports the implementation of compensating controls when patching is not feasible. It includes P2P patch distribution to manage bandwidth and can automatically deploy patches to offline endpoints when they reconnect. Action1 operates through a browser-based interface and requires no on-premises infrastructure. The platform includes compliance reporting capabilities and supports automated deployment and documentation of compensating controls. It holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and GDPR certifications. The solution offers a free tier for the first 200 endpoints and provides a free initial vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints.