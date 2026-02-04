Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Vulnerability Management
Startups and mid-market teams with distributed Windows endpoints and limited IT staff should pick Action1 Vulnerability Management for its VPN-free patching and P2P distribution; you get real vulnerability assessment across OS and third-party apps without the operational burden of traditional patch management infrastructure. The platform handles offline endpoint patching automatically, which matters if your workforce is genuinely remote or fragmented across locations. Skip this if you need deep Linux vulnerability context or are evaluating vendors primarily on NIST Risk Assessment coverage; Action1 prioritizes remediation speed over the upstream risk modeling that larger enterprises often require.
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune
Mid-market and enterprise teams already committed to Microsoft Intune will eliminate the biggest gap in that platform: third-party application patching at scale. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune publishes pre-tested updates directly into Intune alongside OS patches, reducing the manual overhead and testing cycles that typically delay non-Microsoft software deployments. The tool addresses NIST PR.PS by automating patch velocity without requiring separate patch infrastructure. This is not the right fit if your organization uses multiple MDM platforms or needs centralized patch orchestration across Intune, SCCM, and on-premises endpoints; Ivanti's value proposition is specifically Intune-native.
Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation
Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Action1 Vulnerability Management vs Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune: Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Vulnerability Management differentiates with Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune differentiates with Third-party application patch publishing to Microsoft Intune, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with Vulnerability Risk Rating, Pre-tested application update packages.
Action1 Vulnerability Management is developed by Action1. Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Vulnerability Management and Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox