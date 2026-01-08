Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune Logo

Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune

Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune Description

Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune extends Microsoft Intune with third-party application patch management capabilities. The cloud-native solution publishes third-party application updates from Ivanti's Neurons platform directly to Intune, allowing IT teams to deploy these updates alongside Microsoft OS and application updates within their existing Intune workflows. The solution provides risk-based patch prioritization using Ivanti's Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR), which incorporates vulnerability and threat data, human validation of exploits from penetration testing teams, and intelligence on known exploits and threat context including ties to ransomware. This enables organizations to prioritize remediation based on adversarial risk rather than basic CVSS scoring alone. Each patch content package is pre-tested by Ivanti to ensure compatibility across multiple application versions and operating systems. The solution includes patch reliability insights derived from crowdsourced social sentiment data and anonymized patch deployment telemetry, allowing administrators to evaluate application updates based on real-world reliability before deployment. The solution supports automated publishing of third-party application updates into Intune as they become available. A unified dashboard provides configuration of publication rules for all products in the patch catalog and access to detailed update activity logs. The solution requires no additional infrastructure and enables Intune customers to migrate patching workloads entirely to the cloud.

Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune FAQ

Common questions about Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ivanti Neurons Patch for Intune is Third-party patch management extension for Microsoft Intune developed by Ivanti. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Vulnerability Management, Cloud Native.

