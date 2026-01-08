Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management Description

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is a cloud-based solution that automates the identification, prioritization, and deployment of software patches across Windows, macOS, Linux, and third-party applications. The platform uses Ivanti's Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) system to prioritize vulnerabilities based on active exploit intelligence and threat context rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. The solution provides automated remediation capabilities with out-of-the-box configurations for ring deployment, deploy by risk, zero-day response, and continuous patch remediation. It includes patch reliability insights derived from crowdsourced social sentiment data and anonymized deployment data to reduce failed patch deployments. The platform offers exposure-based compliance reporting that calculates exposure time for each update individually, providing detailed views of devices, patches, exposures, vulnerabilities, and deployment history. Discovery capabilities establish comprehensive hardware and software inventory across the environment. The solution integrates threat intelligence from over 100 CNAs, 30+ security scanners and tools, and dark web sources. It includes a patch catalog covering 800+ software titles and provides native integration with other Ivanti Neurons products for full-circle vulnerability management workflows. Automated deployment tasks support multiple parallel operations including regular maintenance, priority updates, and zero-day response, with automatic resolution for offline or missed machines once they reconnect.