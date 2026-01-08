Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management
Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management
Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management Description
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is a cloud-based solution that automates the identification, prioritization, and deployment of software patches across Windows, macOS, Linux, and third-party applications. The platform uses Ivanti's Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) system to prioritize vulnerabilities based on active exploit intelligence and threat context rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. The solution provides automated remediation capabilities with out-of-the-box configurations for ring deployment, deploy by risk, zero-day response, and continuous patch remediation. It includes patch reliability insights derived from crowdsourced social sentiment data and anonymized deployment data to reduce failed patch deployments. The platform offers exposure-based compliance reporting that calculates exposure time for each update individually, providing detailed views of devices, patches, exposures, vulnerabilities, and deployment history. Discovery capabilities establish comprehensive hardware and software inventory across the environment. The solution integrates threat intelligence from over 100 CNAs, 30+ security scanners and tools, and dark web sources. It includes a patch catalog covering 800+ software titles and provides native integration with other Ivanti Neurons products for full-circle vulnerability management workflows. Automated deployment tasks support multiple parallel operations including regular maintenance, priority updates, and zero-day response, with automatic resolution for offline or missed machines once they reconnect.
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management FAQ
Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation developed by Ivanti. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Vulnerability Management, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership