Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Patch Management is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Action1. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous fleets across Windows, macOS, and Linux will appreciate Action1 Patch Management's peer-to-peer distribution model, which cuts bandwidth costs without requiring VPN tunnels or agent reconfiguration. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Platform Security and Continuous Monitoring functions, giving you real-time vulnerability visibility and automated staged rollouts that actually prevent patch fatigue. Skip this if your priority is third-party application patching breadth; Action1's software repository covers the obvious vendors, but it's not a Flexera replacement for organizations managing thousands of custom or niche applications.
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management
SMB and mid-market IT teams drowning in manual patch cycles will find real relief in NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management, particularly because its Patch Intelligence AI actually filters out destabilizing updates instead of just pushing everything indiscriminately. The platform covers 6,000+ third-party applications across Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single cloud console, reducing the false choice between speed and safety. Skip this if you need deep integration with your ITSM ticketing system or require on-premises deployment; NinjaOne prioritizes simplicity over customization, which works until it doesn't.
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Management vs NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Action1 Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing..
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management: Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Patch Management differentiates with Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management differentiates with Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates.
Action1 Patch Management is developed by Action1. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Patch Management and NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Linux, Patch Management, Windows. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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