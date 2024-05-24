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Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions

by Action1

Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Patch ManagementConfiguration ManagementCloud NativeSecurity Audit
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Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions Description

Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is a cloud-native platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain patch compliance across distributed endpoints. The platform addresses compliance requirements for standards including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, CIS CSC, ACSC Essential Eight, and GLBA/FFIEC. The solution provides automated patch management for Windows operating systems and applications, enabling organizations to detect missing updates, deploy patches to multiple endpoints, and verify patching results. It maintains real-time inventory of software and hardware assets, allowing verification of authorized software and automated removal of unauthorized applications. The platform enables remote management of endpoint security configurations and automated deployment of security software to servers and workstations. It operates without requiring VPN, company network, or domain connectivity, supporting both on-site and off-site endpoints. The system automatically catches up on updates and tasks when offline endpoints reconnect. Action1 enforces two-factor authentication, provides role-based access control and audit logs, and secures connections with TLS 1.2 and AES-256 encryption. The platform is compliant with SOC 2, ISO/IEC 27001, and HIPAA/HITECH requirements. The solution offers granular policy management with customizable configurations. It provides reporting capabilities to demonstrate patch compliance to auditors and monitors endpoint security controls for configuration changes. The platform manages over 10 million endpoints across 3,000+ customers with a reported 99% patch success rate.

Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform developed by Action1. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Configuration Management, Cloud Native.

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