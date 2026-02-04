Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using VRR scoring, Automated patch deployment with ring deployment and deploy by risk, Patch reliability insights from crowdsourced data..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.