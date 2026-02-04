Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in patch backlogs will appreciate Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions because it automates Windows and third-party application patching across offline and disconnected endpoints without requiring VPN infrastructure. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset inventory and continuous monitoring, and its cloud-native design means no on-premises appliances to maintain. Skip this if you need deep macOS or Linux patching; Action1's strength is Windows-centric environments where compliance reporting for auditors matters more than endpoint detection.
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate relief from Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management's risk-based deployment rings, which let you prioritize zero-days and critical exposures while safely deferring low-risk updates. The tool covers 800+ software titles across Windows, macOS, Linux, and third-party applications with VRR scoring that actually reduces noise compared to raw CVSS feeds. Skip this if your organization needs deep ITSM workflow integration or has already standardized on a competing patch vendor; Ivanti's strength is triage and deployment speed, not ticketing consolidation.
Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform
Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions vs Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using VRR scoring, Automated patch deployment with ring deployment and deploy by risk, Patch reliability insights from crowdsourced data..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions differentiates with Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management. Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management differentiates with Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using VRR scoring, Automated patch deployment with ring deployment and deploy by risk, Patch reliability insights from crowdsourced data.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is developed by Action1. Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions and Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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