Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..

Tanium Comply: Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.