Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Tanium Comply is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in patch backlogs will appreciate Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions because it automates Windows and third-party application patching across offline and disconnected endpoints without requiring VPN infrastructure. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset inventory and continuous monitoring, and its cloud-native design means no on-premises appliances to maintain. Skip this if you need deep macOS or Linux patching; Action1's strength is Windows-centric environments where compliance reporting for auditors matters more than endpoint detection.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hundreds or thousands of endpoints will find Tanium Comply's real-time scanning and daily content updates invaluable for staying ahead of vulnerability drift across OS and application layers. The integration with Tanium's broader platform means you're not bolting on another agent or data silo; vulnerability findings feed directly into remediation workflows you already own. Where this tool falls short is in detection and response capabilities beyond the vulnerability assessment itself; if your team expects compliance scanning to trigger incident investigation workflows or behavioral analysis, you'll need to pair this with separate tooling.
Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform
Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions vs Tanium Comply for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions: Cloud-based patch compliance and endpoint management platform. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management..
Tanium Comply: Vulnerability and compliance assessment tool for endpoints and systems. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions differentiates with Automated Windows OS and application patch management, Real-time software and hardware asset inventory, Remote endpoint security configuration management. Tanium Comply differentiates with Vulnerability assessment for operating systems and applications, Compliance assessment against security configurations and policies, SCAP and OVAL-based content support.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions is developed by Action1. Tanium Comply is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Patch Compliance Solutions and Tanium Comply serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Configuration Management, Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox