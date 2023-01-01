Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Security Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Abstract Security. Exabeam New-Scale SIEM is a commercial security information and event management tool by Exabeam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in log volume will get the most from Exabeam New-Scale SIEM because its natural language search and 7,000+ prebuilt parsers eliminate the parsing bottleneck that kills most SIEM deployments. The platform processes over 2M events per second and covers both continuous monitoring and incident analysis per NIST CSF 2.0, which means your team actually investigates alerts instead of tuning them away. Skip this if you need tight integration with an existing QRadar or Splunk environment as your primary stack; Exabeam works best as the centralized detection layer, not a replacement for what you've already standardized on.
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abstract Security Platform vs Exabeam New-Scale SIEM for your security information and event management needs.
Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..
Exabeam New-Scale SIEM: Cloud-native SIEM for log management, threat detection, investigation, and response. built by Exabeam. Core capabilities include Natural language search across terabytes of data, Over 7,000 prebuilt log parsers with 2M+ EPS processing, Common Information Model for data normalization..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Security Platform differentiates with Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas. Exabeam New-Scale SIEM differentiates with Natural language search across terabytes of data, Over 7,000 prebuilt log parsers with 2M+ EPS processing, Common Information Model for data normalization.
Abstract Security Platform is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Exabeam New-Scale SIEM is developed by Exabeam. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Security Platform and Exabeam New-Scale SIEM serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Log Management, MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox