Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Anrita Cyber Defense: SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization. built by Zeronsec. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Real-time security event monitoring across networks, endpoints, and cloud, Log collection, storage, and analysis from IT/OT/Cloud infrastructure, MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain-based detection rules..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.