Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Logpoint SIEM: A security information and event management solution that collects, normalizes, and analyzes log data from across an organization's infrastructure to enhance threat detection and compliance reporting. built by Logpoint. Core capabilities include Sovereign-ready deployments across on-prem, hybrid, hosted and retain full control of your data and infrastructure., Prove compliance with NIS2 and GDPR and pull reports with Logpoint SIEM’s pre-built compliance templates and dashboards., Detect threats that matter with out-of-the-box detections mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and tailored for top detection use cases...

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.