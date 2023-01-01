Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform: Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Vega. Core capabilities include Federated search across multiple data repositories using natural language or KQL, AI-driven alert assessment and noise reduction, Cross-platform detection across SIEMs, data lakes, and cold storage..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.