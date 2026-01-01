Auctollo XML Sitemap Generator
Auctollo XML Sitemap Generator Description
Auctollo XML Sitemap Generator is a WordPress plugin designed to create XML sitemaps that help search engines crawl and index website pages. The tool automatically generates sitemaps and provides options to customize sitemap settings. The Community Edition includes functionality to exclude specific categories and individual pages from sitemaps, set change frequencies for pages, and assign priority values to indicate page importance. The tool features an automatic priority calculation algorithm that assigns priorities based on page importance. Additional capabilities include the ability to add external pages to sitemaps, automatically notify search engines when content is created or modified, and add sitemap hints to robots.txt files. The tool supports HTTP compression to reduce sitemap file sizes and can generate HTML sitemaps for user navigation. Configuration options allow users to customize the base directory location and sitemap index name. The tool includes a debug feature for troubleshooting sitemap issues and supports custom style sheets for sitemap appearance customization. The plugin is built specifically for WordPress and includes support for WooCommerce and localization plugins. Both free Community Edition and Premium Edition versions are available.
