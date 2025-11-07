Trend Vision One Endpoint Security
Trend Vision One Endpoint Security
Trend Vision One Endpoint Security Description
Trend Vision One Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection platform that provides threat detection and response capabilities across multiple security layers including endpoints, servers, email, cloud services, and networks. The platform consolidates telemetry data from multiple sensors to enable threat detection and response. The solution offers coverage for diverse IT environments including servers, IoT devices, and legacy systems. It includes native EDR and XDR capabilities that correlate data across security layers for detection and response activities. The platform provides automated incident response functionality to reduce manual intervention. It includes a centralized console that provides visibility across endpoints for monitoring and managing threats. The system uses algorithms and AI for threat defense. The solution includes risk management capabilities with asset visibility and exposure assessment. It offers prioritized response actions, remediation guidance, and automated security playbooks. Virtual patching capabilities are included to accelerate security protection delivery. Trend Vision One Endpoint Security can be augmented with managed detection and response services that provide 24/7 monitoring and expert-driven threat investigation and response across security layers.
