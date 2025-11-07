Trend Vision One Endpoint Security Logo

Trend Vision One Endpoint Security

Endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and threat detection

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Trend Vision One Endpoint Security Description

Trend Vision One Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection platform that provides threat detection and response capabilities across multiple security layers including endpoints, servers, email, cloud services, and networks. The platform consolidates telemetry data from multiple sensors to enable threat detection and response. The solution offers coverage for diverse IT environments including servers, IoT devices, and legacy systems. It includes native EDR and XDR capabilities that correlate data across security layers for detection and response activities. The platform provides automated incident response functionality to reduce manual intervention. It includes a centralized console that provides visibility across endpoints for monitoring and managing threats. The system uses algorithms and AI for threat defense. The solution includes risk management capabilities with asset visibility and exposure assessment. It offers prioritized response actions, remediation guidance, and automated security playbooks. Virtual patching capabilities are included to accelerate security protection delivery. Trend Vision One Endpoint Security can be augmented with managed detection and response services that provide 24/7 monitoring and expert-driven threat investigation and response across security layers.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →