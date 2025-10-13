LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment Description

LogCraft is an Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) solution designed for SOC teams and MSSPs. The platform provides capabilities for managing and optimizing security detection operations across multiple security tools. The solution offers MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping to visualize detection coverage and identify gaps in security posture. It includes drift detection functionality to identify when production detections deviate from the source of truth, helping maintain consistency across security controls. LogCraft implements a detection-as-code approach that enables standardization and centralization of detection rules across SIEM, EDR, and XDR platforms. This approach provides version control, traceability, and portability of detection rules to avoid vendor lock-in when switching security platforms. The platform includes compliance and audit capabilities that track who created or modified detection rules, when and where they were deployed, and who approved changes. This provides full traceability for accountability and audit requirements. LogCraft integrates with API-enabled security tools to provide unified management of detection rules. The solution aims to reduce false positives, streamline SOC operations, and provide measurable proof of service through coverage scoring and transparent reporting. The platform supports multi-tenant environments and is designed to help MSSPs demonstrate service quality to clients through measurable metrics and reporting capabilities.