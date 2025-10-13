LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment Logo

LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment

Automated Security Control Assessment platform for SOC optimization

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
0

LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment Description

LogCraft is an Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) solution designed for SOC teams and MSSPs. The platform provides capabilities for managing and optimizing security detection operations across multiple security tools. The solution offers MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping to visualize detection coverage and identify gaps in security posture. It includes drift detection functionality to identify when production detections deviate from the source of truth, helping maintain consistency across security controls. LogCraft implements a detection-as-code approach that enables standardization and centralization of detection rules across SIEM, EDR, and XDR platforms. This approach provides version control, traceability, and portability of detection rules to avoid vendor lock-in when switching security platforms. The platform includes compliance and audit capabilities that track who created or modified detection rules, when and where they were deployed, and who approved changes. This provides full traceability for accountability and audit requirements. LogCraft integrates with API-enabled security tools to provide unified management of detection rules. The solution aims to reduce false positives, streamline SOC operations, and provide measurable proof of service through coverage scoring and transparent reporting. The platform supports multi-tenant environments and is designed to help MSSPs demonstrate service quality to clients through measurable metrics and reporting capabilities.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →