LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment
Automated Security Control Assessment platform for SOC optimization
LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment
Automated Security Control Assessment platform for SOC optimization
LogCraft Automated Security Control Assessment Description
LogCraft is an Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA) solution designed for SOC teams and MSSPs. The platform provides capabilities for managing and optimizing security detection operations across multiple security tools. The solution offers MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping to visualize detection coverage and identify gaps in security posture. It includes drift detection functionality to identify when production detections deviate from the source of truth, helping maintain consistency across security controls. LogCraft implements a detection-as-code approach that enables standardization and centralization of detection rules across SIEM, EDR, and XDR platforms. This approach provides version control, traceability, and portability of detection rules to avoid vendor lock-in when switching security platforms. The platform includes compliance and audit capabilities that track who created or modified detection rules, when and where they were deployed, and who approved changes. This provides full traceability for accountability and audit requirements. LogCraft integrates with API-enabled security tools to provide unified management of detection rules. The solution aims to reduce false positives, streamline SOC operations, and provide measurable proof of service through coverage scoring and transparent reporting. The platform supports multi-tenant environments and is designed to help MSSPs demonstrate service quality to clients through measurable metrics and reporting capabilities.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.