ORNA Cyber Incident Response Platform

ORNA is an end-to-end AI cyber incident response platform that connects threat detection tools with crisis response capabilities. The platform integrates with EDR, XDR, and SIEM solutions to aggregate and correlate security alerts into a unified dashboard. The platform provides AI-powered alert triage that de-duplicates thousands of signals and classifies them into actionable alerts. It uses AI-guided playbooks to orchestrate incident response tasks across different business units and team members. The system includes customizable scenario-specific playbooks that assign detailed incident response tasks to team members across various business roles. ORNA offers AI cyber crisis simulation capabilities with thousands of custom scenarios for tabletop exercises and team training. The platform includes a task management dashboard for team collaboration, evidence storage, and communications during incident response. The platform provides asset risk scoring and visualization, showing compromised assets and asset types with color-coded risk indicators. It includes automated reporting capabilities for generating executive summaries and detailed DFIR reports with time-stamped information, tasks, evidence, and outcomes. ORNA includes a NIST cybersecurity framework dashboard covering 5 domains and 23 categories with KPIs for managing cyber risk and compliance. The platform delivers weekly threat intelligence reports and provides AI-driven risk mitigation recommendations. The system operates as a cloud-based platform with over 200 integrations available through no-code setup.

