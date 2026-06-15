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Decentralized identity tools let people and organizations hold and present cryptographically verifiable credentials without a central directory acting as the runtime authority. The model rests on three pieces: decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials issued by a trusted party, and a wallet the holder controls. For security leaders, the appeal is structural. You stop storing reusable copies of someone's identity attributes and the breach blast radius that comes with them, and you let users prove a claim (employed here, certified there, over 18) without surrendering the underlying data. This category covers the enterprise side of that shift: workforce onboarding, partner and supply-chain attestations, passwordless and biometric binding, and regulated use cases like reusable KYC. It is not about consumer crypto wallets or token speculation.
We cover 10 Decentralized Identity tools, 0 free and 10 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Certified EUDI wallet & QTSP infrastructure components under eIDAS 2.0.
IoT identity lifecycle mgmt platform using SSI and W3C standards.
Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification.
Digital identity verification platform for global eIDs and digital wallets
Digital identity verification platform using verifiable credentials & wallets
Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto
Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services
Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials
Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture
Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification
Common questions about Decentralized Identity tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Decentralized identity is a model where individuals or organizations hold their own verifiable credentials in a wallet they control, rather than relying on a central directory as the live source of truth. It uses decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and credentials a verifier can cryptographically check against an issuer's signature, often without contacting the issuer at verification time.
Traditional IAM keeps identity attributes in a central store and brokers access at login. Decentralized identity moves the credential into the holder's wallet and lets them present proofs to any verifier. The two coexist: most enterprises use decentralized credentials for specific high-trust flows like onboarding, partner attestations, or reusable KYC, while SSO and a directory still handle day-to-day session access.
Look for W3C Verifiable Credentials and Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), plus presentation protocols such as OpenID for Verifiable Credentials (OID4VC and OID4VP). Credential formats vary across JSON-LD, SD-JWT, and mdoc (ISO 18013-5 for mobile driver's licenses), so confirm the formats that matter for your use case. Strong support for these standards is what keeps you from being locked into one vendor's wallet and issuer.
Open frameworks and libraries handle the cryptographic primitives and standards well and make a reasonable base if you have engineers who want to own the stack. Commercial platforms add the parts that are tedious to build and operate: issuer and verifier services, wallet SDKs, revocation, trust registries, audit logging, and support. For regulated or workforce-scale deployments, the operational and compliance lift usually justifies buying.