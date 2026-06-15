Decentralized identity tools let people and organizations hold and present cryptographically verifiable credentials without a central directory acting as the runtime authority. The model rests on three pieces: decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials issued by a trusted party, and a wallet the holder controls. For security leaders, the appeal is structural. You stop storing reusable copies of someone's identity attributes and the breach blast radius that comes with them, and you let users prove a claim (employed here, certified there, over 18) without surrendering the underlying data. This category covers the enterprise side of that shift: workforce onboarding, partner and supply-chain attestations, passwordless and biometric binding, and regulated use cases like reusable KYC. It is not about consumer crypto wallets or token speculation.

The most comprehensive Decentralized Identity directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 10 Decentralized Identity tools , 0 free and 10 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.