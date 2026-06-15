A Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) secures the things actually running your applications in the cloud: VMs, containers, Kubernetes nodes, and serverless functions across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The job is runtime: knowing what is executing, catching vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before deploy, and detecting active threats once workloads are live, whether that workload exists for ten minutes or ten months. CISOs reach for a CWPP when host-based endpoint tools start missing the point in ephemeral, autoscaling environments and they need protection that follows the workload instead of the server. The tools here are workload-focused by design, which separates them from posture-only scanners that report on risk but never touch what is running.

The most comprehensive Cloud Workload Protection Platform directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 4 Cloud Workload Protection Platform tools , 0 free and 4 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.