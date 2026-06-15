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A Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) secures the things actually running your applications in the cloud: VMs, containers, Kubernetes nodes, and serverless functions across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The job is runtime: knowing what is executing, catching vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before deploy, and detecting active threats once workloads are live, whether that workload exists for ten minutes or ten months. CISOs reach for a CWPP when host-based endpoint tools start missing the point in ephemeral, autoscaling environments and they need protection that follows the workload instead of the server. The tools here are workload-focused by design, which separates them from posture-only scanners that report on risk but never touch what is running.
We cover 4 Cloud Workload Protection Platform tools, 0 free and 4 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
Common questions about Cloud Workload Protection Platform tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
A CWPP is security built specifically for cloud workloads: virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions across public clouds. It combines vulnerability and configuration scanning with runtime threat detection, so it protects workloads both before they deploy and while they are actively running. Unlike posture tools that only flag risk, a CWPP is designed to defend the workload itself.
CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management) audits your cloud control plane: account settings, IAM, exposed buckets, misconfigurations. CWPP protects the workloads running inside that environment. CNAPP is the broader platform that usually bundles both, plus more. If you want runtime defense for VMs, containers, and functions specifically, CWPP is the layer you are evaluating. CSPM and CWPP answer different questions, and most mature programs run both.
Traditional endpoint and host-agent tools assume a long-lived server with a stable OS to harden and monitor. Cloud workloads are often ephemeral, autoscaling, and containerized, where a host agent has nothing durable to attach to. A CWPP is built for that reality: it understands containers, Kubernetes, and serverless, and protects the workload rather than a specific machine. General host hardening that is not cloud-specific belongs in endpoint workload protection instead.
It depends on your stack and your appetite for consolidation. A standalone CWPP can offer deeper runtime detection and faster innovation in one area. A CNAPP that includes CWPP gives you posture, workload, and identity findings correlated in one console, which cuts alert fatigue. Heavily cloud-native teams often want best-of-breed runtime depth; teams consolidating vendors usually prefer the suite. Match it to where your real risk lives.
Open-source projects like Falco for runtime detection or Trivy for image scanning are excellent and widely used, especially for Kubernetes-heavy teams with the engineering capacity to run them. They cover meaningful pieces of the CWPP picture. Commercial platforms add managed correlation, broad multi-cloud coverage, serverless support, compliance reporting, and support SLAs. Many teams start open-source for specific functions and adopt a commercial platform as scale and audit pressure grow.