Prophaze Prophaze API Security

Prophaze API Security is an API security platform that provides protection for public, private, and partner APIs across Kubernetes and cloud-native environments. The platform uses AI and machine learning algorithms for threat detection and mitigation. The solution includes automated API discovery capabilities that map known, unknown, and shadow APIs across internal, external, and partner ecosystems. It classifies APIs by risk, sensitivity, and exposure with real-time visibility. The platform addresses OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerabilities, including broken object level authorization, broken authentication, broken object property level authorization, unrestricted resource consumption, broken function level authorization, unrestricted access to sensitive business flows, server-side request forgery, security misconfiguration, improper inventory management, and unsafe consumption of APIs. Security features include rate limiting and quota management to prevent DDoS attacks and API misuse, end-to-end encryption using TLS/SSL protocols, continuous monitoring, and dynamic security policy enforcement. The platform implements role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC) for function level authorization. Prophaze integrates into CI/CD pipelines and supports RESTful APIs, GraphQL, and gRPC microservices. The platform offers zero-config deployment and includes audit logging, input validation, and authorization controls. It provides real-time analytics and automated abuse detection for business-critical workflows.

