Best Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: WizNucleus Cyberwiz-Pro, Dragos Vulnerability Management, Awen Collective — plus 12 more compared. Cyber-Physical Security

Evaluating Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform alternatives comes down to matching Cyber-Physical Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.