Claroty Exposure Management Description

Claroty Exposure Management is a component of the Claroty Platform designed to identify and manage security exposures across cyber-physical systems (CPS) in industrial, commercial, and healthcare environments. The platform provides visibility into vulnerabilities and risks affecting operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and building management systems. The solution utilizes an AI-driven CPS library to enhance visibility and vulnerability attribution across connected assets. It works in conjunction with other Claroty Platform capabilities including asset inventory, network protection, secure access, threat detection, and operational efficiency modules. Claroty Exposure Management employs multiple discovery methods to identify assets and exposures, including Claroty Edge, passive monitoring, safe queries, project file analysis, and ecosystem enrichment. The platform supports deployment across various environments including industrial facilities, commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare facilities, and public sector organizations. The solution integrates with existing security ecosystems and provides risk assessment capabilities to help organizations prioritize remediation efforts. It addresses compliance requirements across multiple regulatory frameworks relevant to critical infrastructure, healthcare, and government sectors.