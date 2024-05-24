Industrial Defender Vulnerability Management Description

Industrial Defender Vulnerability Management is a platform designed for operational technology environments that identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities without traditional scanning methods that could disrupt operations. The solution uses an OT-safe approach to collect asset information and vulnerability data across industrial control systems. The platform implements risk-based vulnerability management by correlating CVSS scores, external threat intelligence, and asset business importance to prioritize remediation efforts. It incorporates AI and large language model capabilities to analyze vulnerabilities and automate workflow package creation for actively exploited vulnerabilities. The solution provides centralized visibility into OT assets with integrated vulnerability information and operational context. It tracks patch availability and mitigation efforts while monitoring for new validated updates. The platform maintains continuous monitoring capabilities for unpatchable assets, detecting signs of compromise, unauthorized changes, or suspicious behavior. Industrial Defender integrates vulnerability data with asset management functions, enabling organizations to understand the operational context of each vulnerability. The system supports tracking of remediation activities and provides visibility into which vulnerabilities have been addressed and which require action.