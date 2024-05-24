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Bastazo OT Cybersecurity Platform

by Bastazo

OT vulnerability mgmt platform with automated identification & prioritization

OT Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
ScadaPatch Management
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Bastazo OT Cybersecurity Platform Description

Bastazo OT Cybersecurity Platform is a vulnerability management solution designed specifically for operational technology environments. The platform automates the identification of vulnerabilities and patches applicable to OT systems, eliminating manual searches through vendor sites and databases. The platform uses the SSVC (Stakeholder-Specific Vulnerability Categorization) decision tree methodology to prioritize vulnerabilities based on real asset exposure, impact, and operational risk rather than generic CVSS scores. It identifies which vulnerabilities are already being exploited and require immediate patching, then assists in planning mitigations or remediations for remaining issues. Bastazo provides customizable remediation playbooks that offer step-by-step guidance for cross-functional collaboration, enabling teams to understand what to fix, when, and how. The platform automatically generates audit-ready reports and mitigation plans with timestamps and rationale, supporting compliance requirements including NERC CIP. The platform also includes Agoge, a cybersecurity training component that simulates real OT scenarios for educational purposes. Instructors can select pre-created labs or build custom ones, track student progress, and assess results using dedicated cloud servers with external IP assignments. The solution addresses common OT security challenges including alert fatigue, lack of environmental context in vulnerability prioritization, and the difficulty of balancing patching risks with security needs.

Bastazo OT Cybersecurity Platform FAQ

Common questions about Bastazo OT Cybersecurity Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bastazo OT Cybersecurity Platform is OT vulnerability mgmt platform with automated identification & prioritization developed by Bastazo. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with SCADA, Patch Management.

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