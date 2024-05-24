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Asimily Risk Mitigation

by Asimily

Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities

OT Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Iot SecurityNetwork SegmentationPatch ManagementHealthcare
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Asimily Risk Mitigation Description

Asimily Risk Mitigation is a platform designed to reduce security risks for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. The platform provides device inventory capabilities and vulnerability management with context-aware risk scoring to prioritize remediation efforts. The solution offers multiple mitigation approaches including network segmentation, exploit blocking, and automated patching. It analyzes network traffic patterns based on device type, configuration, and function to create segmentation rules that can be deployed through existing network access controls and firewalls. The platform uses AI and machine learning techniques to analyze vulnerabilities and determine how to block exploits while preserving device functionality. Asimily Labs conducts enhanced vulnerability research to provide evidence-backed mitigation steps. For patching, the system identifies which devices should be patched and when, based on context-aware risk scoring. The automated IoT patching feature supports scheduled and bulk patching operations. The platform targets healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, and life sciences sectors where IoT, OT, and IoMT devices are prevalent. It addresses common device vulnerabilities including weak passwords, outdated firmware, insufficient authentication, and insecure data transfer.

Asimily Risk Mitigation FAQ

Common questions about Asimily Risk Mitigation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Asimily Risk Mitigation is Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities developed by Asimily. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, Network Segmentation, Patch Management.

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