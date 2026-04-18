Simulated OT pen testing & posture mgmt platform using a digital twin.
Simulated OT pen testing & posture mgmt platform using a digital twin.
Frenos is a simulated OT (Operational Technology) penetration testing and security posture management platform. It operates by building a digital twin of an OT/ICS network environment, allowing adversarial attack path simulations to run without touching production systems. Core capabilities include: - Simulated OT Penetration Testing: Runs attack path simulations against a digital twin of the OT network. The platform claims to execute 154,000+ OT attack path simulations in 17 minutes. - Continuous OT Security Posture Management: Monitors and tracks changes to OT security posture in near real time by continuously running adversary assessments within the digital twin. - SAIRA AI Agent: An AI reasoning agent that determines whether exploitable conditions exist for vulnerabilities within the specific environment, accounting for compensating controls. - Adversary Intelligence Engine: A community-facing component that feeds threat intelligence into the simulation and assessment process. - Vulnerability Prioritization: Rather than generating raw vulnerability lists, the platform contextualizes findings by evaluating exploitability within the actual environment. - Attack Path Analysis: Identifies and maps attack paths across OT/ICS networks, revealing how an adversary could move laterally or reach critical assets. The platform is intended for organizations managing large-scale OT environments such as utilities, energy, and industrial sectors. It aims to reduce reliance on manual OT security assessments and threat modeling exercises by automating and scaling those processes.
Common questions about Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform is Simulated OT pen testing & posture mgmt platform using a digital twin, developed by Frenos. It is a Cyber-Physical Security solution designed to help security teams with SCADA, Attack Paths, Penetration Testing Framework.
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform integrates natively with NVIDIA, ThreatGen, Secure Tactics, Level 5 Cyber, UTSI, MFCyber, Palo Alto Networks, Claroty, Nozomi Networks, Dragos, EmberOT, Rapid7, Check Point, Forescout, Enaxy and 3 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cyber-physical security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform is built for security teams handling SCADA, Attack Paths, Penetration Testing Framework, Critical Infrastructure. It supports workflows including digital twin-based ot network simulation, simulated ot penetration testing without touching production, continuous ot security posture management. Teams typically adopt Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform when they need to cyber-physical security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/frenos-simulated-ot-pen-testing-platform
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform is a commercial Cyber-Physical Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://frenos.io/platform or contact Frenos directly.
Popular alternatives to Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform include:
Compare all Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/frenos-simulated-ot-pen-testing-platform
Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform is for security teams and organizations that need SCADA, Attack Paths, Penetration Testing Framework, Critical Infrastructure, Vulnerability Prioritization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cyber-Physical Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ot-security
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