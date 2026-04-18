Frenos Simulated OT Pen Testing Platform Description

Frenos is a simulated OT (Operational Technology) penetration testing and security posture management platform. It operates by building a digital twin of an OT/ICS network environment, allowing adversarial attack path simulations to run without touching production systems. Core capabilities include: - Simulated OT Penetration Testing: Runs attack path simulations against a digital twin of the OT network. The platform claims to execute 154,000+ OT attack path simulations in 17 minutes. - Continuous OT Security Posture Management: Monitors and tracks changes to OT security posture in near real time by continuously running adversary assessments within the digital twin. - SAIRA AI Agent: An AI reasoning agent that determines whether exploitable conditions exist for vulnerabilities within the specific environment, accounting for compensating controls. - Adversary Intelligence Engine: A community-facing component that feeds threat intelligence into the simulation and assessment process. - Vulnerability Prioritization: Rather than generating raw vulnerability lists, the platform contextualizes findings by evaluating exploitability within the actual environment. - Attack Path Analysis: Identifies and maps attack paths across OT/ICS networks, revealing how an adversary could move laterally or reach critical assets. The platform is intended for organizations managing large-scale OT environments such as utilities, energy, and industrial sectors. It aims to reduce reliance on manual OT security assessments and threat modeling exercises by automating and scaling those processes.