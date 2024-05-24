Top Alternatives to Fortra CASBCloud Security
Cloud Access Security Broker for monitoring and securing cloud application usage
25 Alternatives to Fortra CASB
SASE-native CASB for SaaS app security, data protection, and threat prevention
Secure Web Gateway for web traffic and cloud app access control
AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments
CASB providing data protection & access control for cloud apps via multi-mode
Secure Web Gateway for data protection and threat prevention on the web
CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection
AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control
Free DNS service providing content filtering and phishing protection
Cloud-based web filtering for educational institutions with real-time content analysis
CASB with gateway-based encryption and tokenization for SaaS applications
CASB that encrypts data before reaching cloud apps and monitors threats
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution by Vilogics
Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions
CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage
AI-powered CASB with LLM-based DLP and SSPM for M365 & Google.
AI-powered DLP and SSPM within a CASB/SWG platform.
Clientless CASB gateway securing SaaS app access with DLP, CDR, and IP controls.
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
CASB consulting service for Shadow IT control and corporate cloud access security.
Cloud proxy that inspects & enforces policy on cloud API traffic.
K-12 cloud security & student safety monitoring for Google & M365.
Cloud security & student data protection platform for M365 in K-12.
Cloud-based web content filtering for K-12 schools supporting CIPA compliance.
Unified SaaS & AI ecosystem security platform for enterprise data visibility.
AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance.