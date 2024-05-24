Cloud Access Security Broker Logo

Cloud Access Security Broker

by viLogics

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution by Vilogics

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visibility
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Cloud Security5 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Cloud Access Security Broker Description

Based on the URL structure indicating a CASB product offering from Vilogics, this appears to be a Cloud Access Security Broker solution. The actual product page is not accessible, returning a 404 error indicating the page has been moved, deleted, or never existed. Cloud Access Security Brokers typically provide visibility and control over cloud application usage within an organization. These solutions generally sit between users and cloud service providers to enforce security policies, detect threats, and protect data across cloud environments. CASB solutions commonly address challenges related to shadow IT discovery, data security, compliance enforcement, and threat protection in cloud applications. They typically offer capabilities for monitoring user activity, controlling access to cloud services, preventing data loss, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Without access to the actual product documentation, specific features, capabilities, integrations, and implementation details for Vilogics' CASB solution cannot be confirmed.

Cloud Access Security Broker FAQ

Common questions about Cloud Access Security Broker including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cloud Access Security Broker is Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution by Vilogics developed by viLogics. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker Logo
CASB - Cloud Access Security Broker

CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage

0
Reco AI Governance and Security Logo
Reco AI Governance and Security

AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments

0
DeepKeep AI Lens Logo
DeepKeep AI Lens

Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions

0
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane Logo
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane

Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.

0
Augmentt Managed Logo
Augmentt Managed

MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox