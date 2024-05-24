Cloud Access Security Broker Description
Based on the URL structure indicating a CASB product offering from Vilogics, this appears to be a Cloud Access Security Broker solution. The actual product page is not accessible, returning a 404 error indicating the page has been moved, deleted, or never existed. Cloud Access Security Brokers typically provide visibility and control over cloud application usage within an organization. These solutions generally sit between users and cloud service providers to enforce security policies, detect threats, and protect data across cloud environments. CASB solutions commonly address challenges related to shadow IT discovery, data security, compliance enforcement, and threat protection in cloud applications. They typically offer capabilities for monitoring user activity, controlling access to cloud services, preventing data loss, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Without access to the actual product documentation, specific features, capabilities, integrations, and implementation details for Vilogics' CASB solution cannot be confirmed.
Cloud Access Security Broker FAQ
Common questions about Cloud Access Security Broker including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cloud Access Security Broker is Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution by Vilogics developed by viLogics. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.
ALTERNATIVES
CASB solution for securing SaaS application access and usage
AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments
Discovers shadow AI usage and enforces policies on AI tool access and interactions
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
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