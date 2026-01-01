Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker
CASB providing data protection & access control for cloud apps via multi-mode
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker
CASB providing data protection & access control for cloud apps via multi-mode
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker Description
Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a cloud security solution that provides data protection and access control for cloud applications. The product operates through multiple deployment modes including forward proxy, reverse proxy, and API integration to monitor and control user access to both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud services. The platform offers data loss prevention capabilities across cloud services with unified policy enforcement and incident management. It integrates with the Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) framework to extend data protection to web, network, and endpoints. The solution uses machine learning to analyze cloud events for threat detection and mitigation across cloud service portfolios. It includes MITRE ATT&CK mapping for multi-cloud workflows and provides continuous auditing with automated remediation of detected misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. The product provides visibility into Shadow IT and sanctioned cloud services through its Cloud Security Advisor feature, which offers policy violation insights and security maturity recommendations. It supports API integration with 40 cloud applications including Microsoft 365, Box, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Slack, Zoom, GitHub, and others. The platform enables device-based controls and real-time monitoring of cloud application access. It includes FedRAMP High Authorization for its Secure Web Gateway component, meeting federal and public sector security requirements.
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker FAQ
Common questions about Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker is CASB providing data protection & access control for cloud apps via multi-mode developed by Skyhigh Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CASB, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership