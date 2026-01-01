Skyhigh Security Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker Description

Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a cloud security solution that provides data protection and access control for cloud applications. The product operates through multiple deployment modes including forward proxy, reverse proxy, and API integration to monitor and control user access to both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud services. The platform offers data loss prevention capabilities across cloud services with unified policy enforcement and incident management. It integrates with the Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) framework to extend data protection to web, network, and endpoints. The solution uses machine learning to analyze cloud events for threat detection and mitigation across cloud service portfolios. It includes MITRE ATT&CK mapping for multi-cloud workflows and provides continuous auditing with automated remediation of detected misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. The product provides visibility into Shadow IT and sanctioned cloud services through its Cloud Security Advisor feature, which offers policy violation insights and security maturity recommendations. It supports API integration with 40 cloud applications including Microsoft 365, Box, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Slack, Zoom, GitHub, and others. The platform enables device-based controls and real-time monitoring of cloud application access. It includes FedRAMP High Authorization for its Secure Web Gateway component, meeting federal and public sector security requirements.