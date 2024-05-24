StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Logo

StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

by StratoKey

CASB with gateway-based encryption and tokenization for SaaS applications

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
TokenizationGateway
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StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Description

StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a gateway solution that secures cloud and SaaS applications through encryption, tokenization, and access control. The platform encrypts or tokenizes sensitive data before it reaches SaaS applications, preventing cloud providers from receiving plaintext data. The solution provides identity-aware authentication with device fingerprinting, geo-locking, and security analysis. It integrates with enterprise identity systems including Active Directory, ADFS, OpenID Connect, SAML SSO, Entra ID, Okta, Ping, OneLogin, Google Authenticator, JumpCloud, and Delinea. StratoKey offers real-time monitoring capabilities that track access logs, user patterns, data consumption, device profiles, and geolocations. The platform integrates with SIEM systems including ArcSight, Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, QRadar, LogRhythm, and SysLog for security event correlation. The platform compiles security profiles for each user, tracking access to regulated data and logging encryption and tokenization requests. Security policy enforcement capabilities include blocking connections and dispatching multi-factor authentication challenges based on threat severity. StratoKey supports multiple SaaS applications including NetSuite, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence, ServiceNow, Slack, and SAP. The solution uses Format Preserving Encryption (FPE) and FIPS 140-3 validated encryption libraries.

StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) FAQ

Common questions about StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

StratoKey Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is CASB with gateway-based encryption and tokenization for SaaS applications developed by StratoKey. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Tokenization, Gateway.

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