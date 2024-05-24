DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering Description

DNSFilter is a cloud-based DNS security solution that provides threat blocking and content filtering at the DNS layer. The platform uses AI and machine learning models to classify and score domain requests in real-time, identifying phishing, malware, and zero-day threats before they are listed in traditional threat feeds. The solution operates without requiring hardware, proxies, or SSL decryption. It evaluates DNS queries using AI models trained on millions of requests, scoring each hostname for characteristics linked to malicious activity such as phishing, malware, or Domain Generating Algorithms (DGAs). The platform claims to block threats an average of 10 days ahead of traditional threat feeds. Content filtering assigns domain requests to 36 policy categories in real-time, allowing administrators to control access to sites based on categories like adult content, streaming video, or gambling. The system enforces SafeSearch and YouTube Restricted Mode, and supports custom allow/deny lists. The platform includes a lightweight Roaming Client that enforces policies on remote devices across Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. The client encrypts queries and routes traffic through a dual Anycast network spanning over 200 points of presence across 70 cities. DNSFilter provides application-level blocking through AppAware, which maps SaaS applications to their associated domains including APIs, CDNs, and login portals. Administrators can block entire application categories or individual applications with a single toggle. The platform offers real-time dashboards, DNS reporting, query logs, and exports to SIEM systems. It supports agentless deployment for IoT and OT devices, and includes an open API for automation.