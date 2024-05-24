Cisco OpenDNS Home Description

Cisco OpenDNS Home is a free DNS service designed for home and small business users. The service provides DNS resolution with built-in security features and content filtering capabilities. The product offers two service tiers: OpenDNS Home and OpenDNS Family Shield. OpenDNS Home includes customizable content filtering and basic protection against malicious phishing sites. OpenDNS Family Shield comes preconfigured to block adult content without requiring additional setup. The service applies DNS-level filtering to all devices connected to the home network, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, DVRs, game consoles, and smart TVs. This network-level approach eliminates the need to configure individual devices. Key capabilities include faster internet speeds through optimized DNS resolution, protection against phishing attacks, and parental controls that work across all connected devices. The content filtering can be customized in the Home tier, while Family Shield uses preset filters for adult content blocking. Both service tiers are provided at no cost to users. Configuration is performed at the router level, allowing the DNS settings to automatically apply to all devices using the home network. The service is positioned as a consumer-focused offering, with Cisco Umbrella serving as the enterprise equivalent for organizations requiring advanced security features.