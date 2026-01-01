MONITORAPP AISWG Description

MONITORAPP AISWG is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solution that protects web and cloud environments for enterprises. The product analyzes web traffic in real time to block potential threats and maintain corporate network security. AISWG controls access to cloud-based SaaS applications and provides granular control over specific functions within each application. The solution addresses security challenges related to indiscriminate access and data leakage risks in cloud environments. The product processes all web traffic between internal networks and external internet, blocking harmful sites and malicious content while allowing only authorized web traffic through access control mechanisms. It monitors all web activities of users within corporate networks in real time. AISWG supports multiple deployment methods including Full Transparent Proxy, Forward Proxy, and Mirroring. The Full Transparent Proxy deployment does not require separate client settings and can be applied by changing routing while maintaining existing network configurations. The solution prevents business interruption due to cyberattacks and prevents leakage of sensitive corporate resources. It provides visibility into security status through real-time monitoring capabilities.