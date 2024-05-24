Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Logo

Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection

Cloud Security Commercial
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Founder & Fractional CISO

Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Description

Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a multimode security solution that protects SaaS applications and IaaS platforms through both inline and out-of-band scanning capabilities. The product operates as part of Zscaler's security service edge platform and provides real-time security for data in motion as well as API-based scanning for data at rest. The inline security mode uses a proxy architecture with TLS/SSL inspection to deliver real-time protections. It discovers shadow IT and risky applications, prevents sensitive data uploads to sanctioned and unsanctioned apps through data loss prevention, and stops malware with threat protection capabilities. The out-of-band security mode scans SaaS applications and cloud platforms through API integrations. It identifies sensitive data in SaaS and public cloud environments, crawls applications for risky file shares and revokes them according to policy, and scans data at rest to identify zero-day malware and ransomware. The solution provides visibility and reporting across all SaaS applications and IaaS platforms through a single interface. It enables organizations to configure automated policies for consistent security across cloud environments and supports compliance requirements with unified visibility. The product integrates with the broader Zscaler security platform that includes secure web gateway, zero trust network access, firewall as a service, and data loss prevention capabilities.

Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection developed by Zscaler. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CASB, Cloud Security.

