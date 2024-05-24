Forcepoint Web Security (SWG) Description

Forcepoint Web Security is a Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solution that provides visibility and control over web traffic and data to prevent data loss and web-based threats. The platform secures internet browsing by protecting against ransomware and zero-day threats using Forcepoint's Advanced Classification Engine (ACE). The solution offers data loss prevention capabilities to identify and block risky data exfiltration attempts or leaks anywhere on the web. It includes built-in DLP enforcement with extensive predefined policies and templates for regulatory compliance. The platform provides shadow IT discovery to locate unsanctioned web and SaaS activity, including monitoring of emerging applications such as ChatGPT and Generative AI. It features distributed enforcement with public cloud elasticity for consistent performance across user locations. Web content filtering capabilities include granular controls and URL filtering. The solution incorporates Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) technology with file sanitizing using Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) to protect against malicious content. Forcepoint Web Security is designed for enterprise deployments with over 12,000 customers globally. The platform aims to balance security controls with user productivity by providing safe and reliable internet access for modern workforces.