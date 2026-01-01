Top picks: Black Duck Seeker IAST, Contrast Runtime Security Platform, Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) — plus 3 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Crusader alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Crusader is a commercial Interactive Application Security Testing tool developed by Crusader Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Black Duck Seeker IAST, Contrast Runtime Security Platform, Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST), Contrast Application Security Testing (AST). All 6 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 6 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Crusader, including their key features and shared capabilities.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Crusader.
The most popular alternatives to Crusader include Black Duck Seeker IAST, Contrast Runtime Security Platform, Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST), Contrast Application Security Testing (AST), and Contrast One. These Interactive Application Security Testing tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 6 alternatives to Crusader listed on CybersecTools, all within the Interactive Application Security Testing category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Crusader is a commercial Interactive Application Security Testing tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Crusader is a Interactive Application Security Testing tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for interactive application security testing capabilities and can be compared against 6 similar tools.