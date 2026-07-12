Crusader Description

Crusader is a local-first web security proxy desktop application designed for bug bounty hunting and web application security testing. It runs entirely on the user's machine with no telemetry and no account required for the free tier. Core capabilities include: - HTTP/2 upstream proxying with WebSocket frame decoding and HTTP/1.1 fallback under a single CA - Repeater with automatic line-level response diffing against a baseline capture - Attack Studio for parameter fuzzing, ID sweeping, and path brute-forcing with anomaly clustering by response signature - Active and passive scanner covering BOLA/BFLA/IDOR, GraphQL, OAuth, SQLi, and command injection with proof-based triage - Identity Shadow Replay: replays a captured request as a different principal and as an unauthenticated control to surface auth-boundary bugs - Mobile interception via native Frida integration for Android cert-pin bypass, ADB, mTLS extraction, and APK sandbox - Browser-impersonation TLS transport (JA3/Chrome fingerprint) to avoid TLS-fingerprint-based blocking - Built-in Beacon/OAST server supporting DNS, HTTP, and SMTP out-of-band callbacks, self-hostable - JavaScript plugin system with hot-reload across four surfaces: side-panel form, right-click menu, CLI verb, and MCP tool - MCP server and 40+ CLI verbs including SQL queries over the full captured history - Import of Burp Suite .burp project files, Caido exports, and HAR files as live workspaces - Team/Squad mode for shared workspaces with findings, Repeater tabs, and identities Pricing tiers include a free tier (no account, no time limit), Hunter Pro at $499/year, Squad at $699/seat/year, and Team Pro/Enterprise options with SSO, SAML, SCIM, RBAC, and audit trail.