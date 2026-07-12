Local-first web security proxy for bug bounty with HTTP/2, mobile, and IDOR replay.
Local-first web security proxy for bug bounty with HTTP/2, mobile, and IDOR replay.
Crusader is a local-first web security proxy desktop application designed for bug bounty hunting and web application security testing. It runs entirely on the user's machine with no telemetry and no account required for the free tier. Core capabilities include: - HTTP/2 upstream proxying with WebSocket frame decoding and HTTP/1.1 fallback under a single CA - Repeater with automatic line-level response diffing against a baseline capture - Attack Studio for parameter fuzzing, ID sweeping, and path brute-forcing with anomaly clustering by response signature - Active and passive scanner covering BOLA/BFLA/IDOR, GraphQL, OAuth, SQLi, and command injection with proof-based triage - Identity Shadow Replay: replays a captured request as a different principal and as an unauthenticated control to surface auth-boundary bugs - Mobile interception via native Frida integration for Android cert-pin bypass, ADB, mTLS extraction, and APK sandbox - Browser-impersonation TLS transport (JA3/Chrome fingerprint) to avoid TLS-fingerprint-based blocking - Built-in Beacon/OAST server supporting DNS, HTTP, and SMTP out-of-band callbacks, self-hostable - JavaScript plugin system with hot-reload across four surfaces: side-panel form, right-click menu, CLI verb, and MCP tool - MCP server and 40+ CLI verbs including SQL queries over the full captured history - Import of Burp Suite .burp project files, Caido exports, and HAR files as live workspaces - Team/Squad mode for shared workspaces with findings, Repeater tabs, and identities Pricing tiers include a free tier (no account, no time limit), Hunter Pro at $499/year, Squad at $699/seat/year, and Team Pro/Enterprise options with SSO, SAML, SCIM, RBAC, and audit trail.
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Crusader is Local-first web security proxy for bug bounty with HTTP/2, mobile, and IDOR replay, developed by Crusader Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Proxy, Bug Bounty, Web Security.
Crusader offers the following core capabilities:
Crusader integrates natively with Burp Suite (project import), Caido (project import), HAR files, Frida, ADB (Android Debug Bridge), SecLists, Codex, Claude Code, LLMStudio, Llama. Integration support lets security teams connect Crusader to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Crusader is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to startup organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Crusader is built for security teams handling Proxy, Bug Bounty, Web Security, Websocket. It supports workflows including http/2 and websocket proxying with single ca for all transports, repeater with automatic line-level response diffing, attack studio with anomaly clustering for fuzzing and id sweeping. Teams typically adopt Crusader when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/crusader
Crusader is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://crusaderproxy.com/ or contact Crusader Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Crusader include:
Compare all Crusader alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/crusader
Crusader is for security teams and organizations that need Proxy, Bug Bounty, Web Security, Websocket, DAST. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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