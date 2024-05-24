Zip Security Device Management Description

Zip Security Device Management is a cross-platform device management solution that automates device management tasks for Windows and macOS environments. The platform operates on top of existing MDM solutions like Jamf and Intune, providing an additional layer of automation and security controls. The solution offers identity-centered device management with automated onboarding and enrollment processes for both Windows and macOS devices. It includes device offboarding capabilities such as remote lock and wipe functions. The platform monitors user sessions and detects new devices joining the network. Security configuration is managed as code, with monitoring and remediation of configuration drift in security settings. The system enforces automatic policies for encryption, firewall, screen lock, and other security controls based on compliance requirements. Application deployment and management capabilities are included, along with automated macOS upgrades and Chrome Browser management. The platform provides device recovery features including password reset functionality. Full auditing and reporting of all device management tasks are available, offering visibility into every device in the fleet. The solution integrates with IT and security tools to support comprehensive device management programs.