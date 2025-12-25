ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile Description

ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile is a mobile application security scanning platform that uses machine learning and AI to perform automated vulnerability detection for Android and iOS applications. The product combines static application security testing (SAST) and dynamic application security testing (DAST) capabilities to identify security vulnerabilities in mobile apps. The platform provides coverage for OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities and includes software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source components. It performs privacy and encryption analysis of mobile applications and their backend APIs. The scanner supports authenticated testing with single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities. ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile offers a zero false-positives service level agreement with a money-back guarantee. The platform includes 24/7 expert assistance for vulnerability remediation and provides compliance-ready reports for various regulatory frameworks including EU GDPR, DORA, NIS 2, US HIPAA, NYSDFS, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST standards. The product integrates with CI/CD pipelines and DevSecOps workflows through connections to issue tracking systems, collaboration platforms, and automation tools. Users can upload mobile applications and select scan modes for instant or scheduled security scanning. The platform provides risk-based scoring, working exploits, and remediation guidelines in its reports. A centralized dashboard enables multiuser scan management and tracking.