Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by Edgescan. Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite is a commercial mobile app security tool by Zimperium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite
DevSecOps teams shipping mobile apps at scale need Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite because it catches vulnerabilities and runtime threats across the full development lifecycle, not just at release gates. The platform covers MAST, code tampering prevention, and on-device threat detection with PCI MPOC compliance built in, which matters if you're handling payment data. Skip this if your mobile footprint is light or you're looking for a general-purpose SIEM; Zimperium is built for teams that ship mobile-first and need dedicated protection for that attack surface.
Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics
Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite for your mobile app security needs.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection..
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite: Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection. Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite differentiates with Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by Edgescan. Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite is developed by Zimperium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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