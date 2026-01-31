SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.

Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite

DevSecOps teams shipping mobile apps at scale need Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite because it catches vulnerabilities and runtime threats across the full development lifecycle, not just at release gates. The platform covers MAST, code tampering prevention, and on-device threat detection with PCI MPOC compliance built in, which matters if you're handling payment data. Skip this if your mobile footprint is light or you're looking for a general-purpose SIEM; Zimperium is built for teams that ship mobile-first and need dedicated protection for that attack surface.