Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by DerSecur. Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite is a commercial mobile app security tool by Zimperium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
Security teams shipping Android and iOS apps need DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing to catch vulnerabilities in binaries already live on app stores, not just pre-deployment code. It scans published applications directly from Google Play and the App Store,a capability most MAST tools skip,and maps findings to both OWASP Mobile Top 10 and MASVS standards, covering the verification frameworks buyers actually audit against. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform handling web APIs, backend services, and mobile apps together; DerScanner is mobile-only and doesn't integrate with your existing SAST pipeline for server-side code.
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite
DevSecOps teams shipping mobile apps at scale need Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite because it catches vulnerabilities and runtime threats across the full development lifecycle, not just at release gates. The platform covers MAST, code tampering prevention, and on-device threat detection with PCI MPOC compliance built in, which matters if you're handling payment data. Skip this if your mobile footprint is light or you're looking for a general-purpose SIEM; Zimperium is built for teams that ship mobile-first and need dedicated protection for that attack surface.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps
Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) vs Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite for your mobile app security needs.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..
Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite: Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter). Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite differentiates with Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by DerSecur. Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite is developed by Zimperium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) and Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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