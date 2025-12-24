DerScanner Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS apps. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for mobile apps, Binary analysis for published applications, Support for Java, Swift, Objective-C, and Dart (Flutter)..

Zimperium Mobile Application Protection Suite: Mobile app security platform for DevSecOps teams across app lifecycle. built by Zimperium. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Application shielding to prevent reverse engineering, Code tampering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.