VISO TRUST Logo

VISO TRUST

by viso trust

Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore GRC12 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

VISO TRUST Description

VISO TRUST is a third-party risk management platform designed to assess and monitor vendor security posture. The platform provides turnkey due diligence capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate third-party vendors without traditional implementation requirements. It calculates risk scores to quantify cyber risk and supports compliance with frameworks including NIST, ISO, AICPA SOC, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA. The platform uses AI-powered artifact intelligence to analyze security documents and extract relevant insights from vendor artifacts automatically, eliminating the need for traditional security questionnaires. This approach aims to improve vendor adoption rates and provide deeper security insights. VISO TRUST includes risk network intelligence that identifies fourth-party relationships within the vendor ecosystem. The platform provides dashboards for visibility into organizational risk posture and third-party operations. Lifecycle automation features use workflows and notifications to engage vendors at scheduled intervals, maintaining current risk assessments. The system tracks vendor relationships and automates communication to reduce manual coordination. Notification capabilities alert users to critical changes in vendor security posture. The platform is designed for cloud-first companies managing technology ecosystems with multiple third-party access points.

VISO TRUST FAQ

Common questions about VISO TRUST including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VISO TRUST is Third-party risk management platform with AI-powered vendor assessments developed by viso trust. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management Logo
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management

AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight

0
Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™) Logo
Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™)

AI-native platform for third-party cyber risk mgmt & vendor assessment

0
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Logo
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management

Platform for managing third-party vendor risk across lifecycle stages

0
Tenchi Zanshin Logo
Tenchi Zanshin

Third-party cyber risk mgmt platform with continuous monitoring & remediation

0
3rdRisk Platform Logo
3rdRisk Platform

Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox