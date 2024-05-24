VISO TRUST Description

VISO TRUST is a third-party risk management platform designed to assess and monitor vendor security posture. The platform provides turnkey due diligence capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate third-party vendors without traditional implementation requirements. It calculates risk scores to quantify cyber risk and supports compliance with frameworks including NIST, ISO, AICPA SOC, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA. The platform uses AI-powered artifact intelligence to analyze security documents and extract relevant insights from vendor artifacts automatically, eliminating the need for traditional security questionnaires. This approach aims to improve vendor adoption rates and provide deeper security insights. VISO TRUST includes risk network intelligence that identifies fourth-party relationships within the vendor ecosystem. The platform provides dashboards for visibility into organizational risk posture and third-party operations. Lifecycle automation features use workflows and notifications to engage vendors at scheduled intervals, maintaining current risk assessments. The system tracks vendor relationships and automates communication to reduce manual coordination. Notification capabilities alert users to critical changes in vendor security posture. The platform is designed for cloud-first companies managing technology ecosystems with multiple third-party access points.