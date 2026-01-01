Archer Third-Party Risk Management Logo

Archer Third-Party Risk Management Description

Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a platform designed to help organizations monitor and manage risks associated with their vendor ecosystem. The solution enables organizations to catalog third-party relationships, document contracts, and identify responsible business units and individuals for each vendor relationship. The platform provides capabilities to build and execute risk assessments for third-party relationships, allowing organizations to determine residual risk and analyze assessment results. Users can track performance metrics and service level agreement metrics for each third-party engagement throughout the vendor lifecycle. The solution includes functionality for understanding organizational dependency on third parties across business units, cataloging products and services delivered by vendors according to business processes they support. Organizations can consistently evaluate risks posed by third parties and apply controls, treatments, and transfer techniques based on their risk tolerance. Archer Third-Party Risk Management includes a Third-Party Security Risk Monitoring component that delivers security measurements, analytics, and analyst-level insights for information security risk management programs. The platform also offers Archer Engage for Vendors, which facilitates collaboration between organizations and their third-party vendors on risk management activities. The solution supports the complete vendor lifecycle from initial assessment through ongoing monitoring, enabling organizations to identify risks early and address issues as they arise.

Archer Third-Party Risk Management is Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships developed by Archer. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, Governance.

