archTIS Spirion: Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform. built by Spirion. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery using AnyFind algorithm, Data classification with persistent labeling and visual markers, Automated remediation of vulnerable and overexposed data..

Velotix One: AI-powered data security platform for access control and policy automation. built by velotix. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery and analysis, Data organization and classification, Secure data access management..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.