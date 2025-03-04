Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS Spirion is a commercial data security posture management tool by Spirion. Velotix One is a commercial data security posture management tool by velotix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data across hybrid environments need archTIS Spirion for its 98.5% discovery accuracy and ability to scan both cloud and on-premises systems simultaneously, where most competitors force you to choose. The persistent data labeling and real-time policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 and SharePoint mean you're not just finding sensitive data, you're actually remediating it before exposure happens. Skip this if your organization has minimal cloud footprint or runs primarily on non-Microsoft platforms; the integration depth here is built for enterprises already committed to M365.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data will find Velotix One's AI-powered discovery and automated policy generation actually saves time versus manual classification workflows. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS well, meaning you get real asset visibility and data-centric access control without the spreadsheet maintenance. Skip this if your primary need is identity governance or if you're still in the "we need to find all our data first" phase; Velotix assumes you're ready to act on what you discover.
Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform
AI-powered data security platform for access control and policy automation
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Common questions about comparing archTIS Spirion vs Velotix One for your data security posture management needs.
archTIS Spirion: Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform. built by Spirion. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery using AnyFind algorithm, Data classification with persistent labeling and visual markers, Automated remediation of vulnerable and overexposed data..
Velotix One: AI-powered data security platform for access control and policy automation. built by velotix. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery and analysis, Data organization and classification, Secure data access management..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS Spirion differentiates with Sensitive data discovery using AnyFind algorithm, Data classification with persistent labeling and visual markers, Automated remediation of vulnerable and overexposed data. Velotix One differentiates with Sensitive data discovery and analysis, Data organization and classification, Secure data access management.
archTIS Spirion is developed by Spirion. Velotix One is developed by velotix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS Spirion and Velotix One serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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