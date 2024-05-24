ValidSoft Voice Verity® Description

ValidSoft Voice Verity is a deepfake detection solution that analyzes audio to identify synthetically generated speech from genuine human speech. The product uses speech analysis algorithms to detect AI-generated voices across multiple dimensions. Voice Verity operates without requiring biometric enrollment or user consent workflows. It does not store Personally Identifiable Information or personal data under GDPR or similar privacy frameworks, enabling immediate deployment. The solution is available in multiple deployment configurations including Cloud, Private Cloud, On-premise, Hosted, and SaaS. It can run as a standalone service in parallel with existing voice biometric solutions that lack deepfake detection capabilities. The product addresses threats including voice phishing (vishing), brand sabotage through impersonation of executives, misinformation campaigns, employee and customer manipulation, intellectual property theft through voice cloning, and exploitation of business process vulnerabilities. Voice Verity provides three levels of deepfake detection through its multi-dimensional approach to analyzing speech patterns and identifying synthetic voice generation.