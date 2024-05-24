ValidSoft Voice Verity® Logo

ValidSoft Voice Verity®

by validsoft

AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms

AI Security Commercial
Hybrid|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Deepfake Detection Tag
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ValidSoft Voice Verity® Description

ValidSoft Voice Verity is a deepfake detection solution that analyzes audio to identify synthetically generated speech from genuine human speech. The product uses speech analysis algorithms to detect AI-generated voices across multiple dimensions. Voice Verity operates without requiring biometric enrollment or user consent workflows. It does not store Personally Identifiable Information or personal data under GDPR or similar privacy frameworks, enabling immediate deployment. The solution is available in multiple deployment configurations including Cloud, Private Cloud, On-premise, Hosted, and SaaS. It can run as a standalone service in parallel with existing voice biometric solutions that lack deepfake detection capabilities. The product addresses threats including voice phishing (vishing), brand sabotage through impersonation of executives, misinformation campaigns, employee and customer manipulation, intellectual property theft through voice cloning, and exploitation of business process vulnerabilities. Voice Verity provides three levels of deepfake detection through its multi-dimensional approach to analyzing speech patterns and identifying synthetic voice generation.

ValidSoft Voice Verity® FAQ

Common questions about ValidSoft Voice Verity® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ValidSoft Voice Verity® is AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms developed by validsoft. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Deepfake Detection.

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