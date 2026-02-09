Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is a commercial deepfake detection tool by validsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Financial institutions and contact centers managing high-volume inbound calls need ValidSoft Voice Verity® because it detects synthetic voices in real time without requiring caller enrollment or storing personal data, cutting through the false-choice between security and compliance. The tool handles deployment across cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments with GDPR compliance built in, meaning you're not retrofitting privacy controls later. Skip this if your organization needs to tie voice verification to broader identity and access controls; Voice Verity® prioritizes detection and monitoring over integration with downstream authentication systems.
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms
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Common questions about comparing DeepTrust Security vs ValidSoft Voice Verity® for your deepfake detection needs.
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls. ValidSoft Voice Verity® differentiates with Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required.
DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is developed by validsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepTrust Security and ValidSoft Voice Verity® serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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