Pindrop Liveness Detection: Detects AI-generated (deepfake) voices in IVR, live calls, and audio files. built by Pindrop. Core capabilities include AI-generated voice detection with 99% claimed accuracy, Liveness detection across IVR systems, Liveness detection on live phone calls..

ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.