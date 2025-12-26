Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Beyond Identity. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is a commercial deepfake detection tool by validsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams defending against deepfake and AI-impersonation attacks in video conferencing will find RealityCheck's device-bound passkey model genuinely difficult to bypass, since authentication is cryptographically tied to the endpoint itself rather than just the user account. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM strongly, meaning it locks down access at the authentication layer while maintaining continuous visibility into device posture and participant risk signals. Skip this if your organization rarely uses video calls for sensitive transactions or if you need passwordless auth that works across contractor devices you don't control; RealityCheck's strength is enforcing device compliance alongside identity verification, which creates friction for unmanaged endpoints.
Financial institutions and contact centers managing high-volume inbound calls need ValidSoft Voice Verity® because it detects synthetic voices in real time without requiring caller enrollment or storing personal data, cutting through the false-choice between security and compliance. The tool handles deployment across cloud, private cloud, and on-premise environments with GDPR compliance built in, meaning you're not retrofitting privacy controls later. Skip this if your organization needs to tie voice verification to broader identity and access controls; Voice Verity® prioritizes detection and monitoring over integration with downstream authentication systems.
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms
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Common questions about comparing Beyond Identity RealityCheck vs ValidSoft Voice Verity® for your deepfake detection needs.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck: Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status..
ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck differentiates with User and device authentication using biometric proof and device-bound passkeys, Visual verification badges for authenticated participants, Tamperproof risk signals panel for monitoring participant status. ValidSoft Voice Verity® differentiates with Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is developed by Beyond Identity. ValidSoft Voice Verity® is developed by validsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Beyond Identity RealityCheck and ValidSoft Voice Verity® serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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