Top picks: Delinea Privilege Manager, Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager, CyberFOX AutoElevate — plus 45 more compared.IAM
ThreatLocker Elevation Control is a commercial tool developed by threatlocker. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Elevation Control, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege
Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints
PAM solution for MSPs to remove local admin rights via least privilege.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
PAM solution for securing privileged accounts and access across enterprises
Linux Identity Visibility & Intelligence Platform
Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.
Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations.
Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege
Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints
PAM solution for MSPs to remove local admin rights via least privilege.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
PAM solution for securing privileged accounts and access across enterprises
Linux Identity Visibility & Intelligence Platform
Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.
Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations.
JIT local admin & identity verification platform for IT service desks.
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and
Enterprise PAM platform using Shamir Secret Sharing to eliminate credential exposure.
Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control
PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
Browser-based VPN-less remote privileged access with RDP/SSH support
Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust
AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis
AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM
Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty.
JIT privileged access mgmt platform for cloud-native teams on AWS & GCP.
PAM solution eliminating standing privileges via JIT access & credential rotation.
PAM tool for MSPs enabling MFA-validated JIT admin elevation on endpoints.
JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges.
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing and monitoring privileged accounts.
PAM vendor acquired by SailPoint; products no longer for sale.
PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls.
JIT privileged access management for human, NHI, and AI identities.
Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure.
Palo Alto Networks platform securing human, machine, and AI agent identities.
Gateway governing engineer & AI agent access to production infra.
Agentless PAM platform enforcing Zero Standing Privilege via JIT access policies.
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing
Zero Trust platform combining access management and infrastructure for IT/OT
PAM solution for discovering, managing, auditing privileged accounts & sessions
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
AI-powered identity security platform for real-time access decisions & auditing
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure
Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls
Brokers privileged access with JIT provisioning and credential masking
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Elevation Control.
The most popular alternatives to ThreatLocker Elevation Control include Delinea Privilege Manager, Securden Endpoint Privilege Manager, CyberFOX AutoElevate, CyberArk Identity Security Platform, and One Identity Safeguard. These Privileged Access Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ThreatLocker Elevation Control listed on CybersecTools, all within the Privileged Access Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ThreatLocker Elevation Control is a commercial Privileged Access Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ThreatLocker Elevation Control is a Privileged Access Management tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for privileged access management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.