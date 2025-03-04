AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Tanium Threat Response: Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint monitoring for online and offline endpoints, Real-time alerting with Tanium Signals, Custom signal creation for tailored detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.