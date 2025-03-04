Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Tanium Threat Response is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure need Tanium Threat Response for its ability to hunt and contain threats across offline endpoints that most EDR tools simply ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Detect and Respond functions, but its real strength is simultaneous investigation and remediation on machines disconnected from the network, a capability that saves hours during incidents when speed matters most. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need deep integration with your SIEM; Tanium prioritizes endpoint autonomy over centralized log aggregation.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Tanium Threat Response for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Tanium Threat Response: Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint monitoring for online and offline endpoints, Real-time alerting with Tanium Signals, Custom signal creation for tailored detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Tanium Threat Response differentiates with Real-time endpoint monitoring for online and offline endpoints, Real-time alerting with Tanium Signals, Custom signal creation for tailored detection.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Tanium Threat Response is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR and Tanium Threat Response serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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