Cypago Continuous Control Monitoring Description

Cypago Continuous Control Monitoring is a platform that provides near real-time visibility into security controls and compliance frameworks. The platform monitors critical controls across various security domains including Confidentiality, Data Security, Identity and Access Management, Business Continuity, Incident Response, and Software Development Life Cycle. The platform automates security program monitoring and governance to ensure policies and controls operate securely. It performs automated risk assessments that identify and prioritize findings while monitoring security controls and frameworks. The system supports monitoring of known, custom, or proprietary security frameworks while maintaining alignment with industry standards. Cypago includes no-code workflow automation capabilities that automate evidence collection, monitoring, and gap identification across security frameworks including NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The platform features advanced analysis and correlation engines powered by GenAI and NLP for handling security and compliance tasks. The platform provides customizable reporting and dashboards that can be tailored to specific compliance requirements and operational needs. It offers real-time visibility into risk landscapes to support decision-making and strategic planning. The system integrates with existing technology stacks to reduce manual effort and enhance operational efficiency.